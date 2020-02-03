Kodak Black Speak On Prison Transfer, Says They Trying To Silence Him

Kodak Black is reaching out through social media in some poetic new posts about his recent prison transfer.

It was only recently that Kodak Black took to Instagram to share an old prison photo along with a lengthy caption that talked about the injustice that he was facing on the inside. The Florida rapper raised concerns when he talked about the sabotage and mistreatment that he was experiencing while serving his prison sentence. Though nothing came of it, and it even seems like the names that Kodak threw under the bus were overlooked, the rapper is still speaking out.

Kodak Black took to Twitter this time to send out a few eyebrows raising tweets. His first read: “I Was Just Getting Started. Ya More To Say But I Guess To Mute Me They Got Me From Round That Sh*t. SMH,” he wrote. “It Is Never The Pain Which Hurts The Most. It’s The Mental Agony Caused By The Injustice and The Unreasonableness Of It All,” Black tweeted.

Many fans were still puzzled about where Kodak’s statements were coming from and what he meant specifically. Before they got too frantic, the rapper sent out a follow-up tweet shortly after that said, “Besides The Bullsh*t Life Is Great,” he Kodak wrote.

After that assurance, the incarcerated rapper ended the conversation with another lengthy tweet. “Often Times We Are Too Scared To Speak Up, In A World Where When You Right They Tell You To Be Quiet!” he continued. “In A World Which Doesn’t Recognize The Value Of Human Life And Human Dignity. Which Robs A Man Of His Will And Make Him An Object To Be Exterminated.”

Kodak Black recently admitted that he believes there is a conspiracy brewing against him in prison.

I Was Just Getting Started. Ya More To Say But I Guess To Mute Me They Got Me From Round That Shit. SMH, It Is Never The Pain Which Hurts The Most. It’s The Mental Agony Caused By The Injustice and The Unreasonableness Of It All — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 3, 2020

Her added.

Besides The Bullshit, Life Is Great — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) February 3, 2020