A$AP Rocky & Ferg Tributes J. Scott aka A$AP Snacks Following Untimely Death

A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg are among prominent members of A$AP Mob paying tribute to J. Scott, better known as A$AP Snacks.

Best known as the longtime DJ for A$AP Mob, the music producer has passed away. It is not precisely certain what caused the New Yorker’s death yesterday, but his absence has already made an impact on his crew. In addition to being A$AP Rocky’s personal DJ, he also managed other artists. Rocky led the condolences, with the “Praise the Lord” rapper writing, “IM LOST FOR WORDS, IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY A$AP 2 DA DEATH LOVE U J SNACKS @jscottandshit.”

Fellow member of the mob, ASAP Ferg, penned an equally heartfelt message on Insta: “Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro.”

Other tributes emanated from music producer Kenny Beats, Playboi Carti, G-Eazy, and SZA.

During a 2016 interview, Scott, who was also known as ASAP Snacks, explained his love for DJ’ing, revealing that it was the program DJ Screw that got him into the world of music mixing.

“I liked that element of DJ’ing more than scratching or the more technical stuff. To me it just sounded so sick, and I don’t drink or smoke or anything — ha,” J. Scott said in a 2016 interview. “I’m originally from Atlanta and in high school I started to get into production via the program Reason, but never fully got into the mix, I was bouncing around in the streets too much.”

A$AP Snacks went on to explain how he became the resident deejay for A$AP Rocky and A$AP Mob group given that he hadn’t previously have a lot of experience in that area.

Rest in peace, ASAP Snacks.

Fuck man.

RIP my man J Scott.

This shit ain’t right.

Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now. — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 3, 2020

Justin .. Jscott … I love you man . This is beyond heartbreaking.. I can’t even process this … I talked to you everyday .. I was just with you this past Saturday at Shabba going up … man you and Steve both gone now this shit ain’t right ? pic.twitter.com/ACqcJz338K — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) February 3, 2020

When everybody blew up from nyc scene I was still working my 9to5 I ran in to you during my lunch break you always had something positive to say to encourage me to keep going. Thank you for always showing me love. R.I.P JSCOTT ? — GASHI (@gashi) February 3, 2020