Juice WRLD Reportedly Left Behind Thousands Of Unreleased Songs

Juice WRLD reportedly left behind enough songs to make scores of full length albums.

21-year-old departed rapper Juice WRLD was on the brink of his blooming career when he sadly passed away in early December, only a week after his birthday. The “Lucid Dreams” rapper reportedly had thousands of unreleased songs recorded before he left us, TMZ says. The rapper’s estate recently announced that they plan to release a posthumous album in honor of the late rapper but it sounds like they have enough songs to release multiple albums and we might be hearing new Juice WRLD music for years to come.

Just last week, over two dozen never-before-heard Juice WRLD songs leaked online. It was reported that the rapper would often download his tracks in the studio to his hard drive which could have led to the leak. Those songs have since been removed from the web but they might make an appearance on a future posthumous project. According to TMZ, Juice WRLD’s team is still trying to fine tune ways to pay tribute to him with his unreleased material.

In their recent address, Juice WRLD’s family and friends said in a statement that, “We plan to honor Juice’s talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing. There will be a public tribute in Chicago, details will be shared soon,” they wrote on social media.

Juice WRLD was taken from us way too soon but his memory will live on in his work. The fact that there is just a plethora of unreleased songs currently in storage has fans excited about the promise of future music from the departed rapper. His family and friends also said in their statement, “You guys meant the entire world to Juice and by listening to his music, watching his videos and sharing your stories about him, you are keeping his memory alive forever.”

We can hardly wait to hear all this new music from the late, talented Juice WRLD. There is no doubt in our minds that it will be quality stuff.