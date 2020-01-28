Kodak Black Lawyer Says He’s Working On ‘New Projects’ From Prison

Kodak Black is not letting prison get him down; he is remaining busy by staying creative behind bars.

On Monday, Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, visited the rapper at a federal facility in Oklahoma — a week after his removal from a Miami prison — and shared an update on his client on social media. In an Instagram post, Cohen said that Kodak is doing well and working on new projects.

Cohen let fans know he flew up to Oklahoma for the day to see Kodak and wrote; “We will address the issues in FDC Miami in good time,” Cohen shared. “It was good to see [Kodak] and he was in good spirits. He is working on new projects and reading.” He closed the post by thanking fans for their continued support.

Though, Cohen never confirms if the “projects” Kodak is working on are music, many fans are hopeful.

The news of Kodak’s facility move and recent update come after the Florida rapper released complaints of inhumane treatment while serving his time in Miami’s Federal Correctional Institute. Late last year Kodak claimed through an Instagram post that he was drugged, and accused FCI officials of trying to strategically kill him. He also raised concerns regarding denied visits from his family members.

The rapper continued in a social media post, “My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it o their attention, but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it.”

Reports state that Kodak’s move had nothing to do with his on-going complaints, and was simply standard procedure.