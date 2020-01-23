DJ Khaled In Awe After Visiting Drake’s Mansion Aka Embassy, Teases New Music

DJ Khaled visited Drake at Embassy, which is the code name for his massive mansion in Toronto.

Drake recently commissioned his huge palatial home in Toronto, which has been under construction for the past few years. Since moving into the mansion, celebrities from all walks of life have visited Drizzy there, including Summer Walker, Tory Lanez, The Weekend, DaBaby and now DJ Khaled, who was left in awe. Khaled told Drake’s contractor that he did an amazing job and want him to build his next estate. As you’re already aware, the We The Best Music Group chief has a huge mansion of his own in Miami.

“@ferrisrafauli amazing job, I want you to build my next estate I been thinking the name of the one we going build together because Embassy is @champagnepapi inspired me on another level! I have more work to do,” Khaled wrote.

Sources told Urban Islandz that Drake called the mansion the Embassy because almost every celebrity that visit Toronto have checked in with him there. Drake and DJ Khaled have been cooking up a storm in Champagnepapi’s new Toronto mansion. This is happening just a day after Khaled’s wife pops his second son out of her oven, so you know he must be planning something special for his fans for dipping out a day after his kid takes his first breath.

Khaled is working on a new project that should top last year’s Father Of Asahd. By the looks of the images and videos shot by Ivan Berrios, it seems it was a well-spent 24 hours in the 6. He posted shots of Drake and himself in the studio, saying that he can’t wait to share it with the world. He also added “DECADE SECURED” in another one of his posts.

Roc Nation’s Lenny S was also on the scene as they worked in the studio. He shared a photo of all three men as they had their thinking faces on. It can be assumed that they were listening to something.

Speaking of Drake’s ‘place,’ the guys even had some time to shoot a few hoops on the rapper’s basketball court before hitting the studio. The video shows both moguls landing some baskets from some pretty good angles. The three-pointer shootout ended in a tie. Maybe it had to do with Khaled not wearing any shows because in true Khaled fashion, he showed is respects for Drake by taking off his shows after stepping foot into the building.

DJ Khaled and Drake have collaborated on quite a few projects over the years, and we do expect some good work from this upcoming Khaled project.