Reggae Singer Romain Virgo Expecting First Child With Wife Elizabeth

Reggae singer Romain Virgo and his wife Elizabeth are expecting their first child!

Congratulations are in order for the married couple who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last September. Mr. and Mrs. Virgo have announced that they are expecting their first bundle of joy. Like everything else, Romain Virgo made the announcement with a special photoshoot he posted to Instagram. It seems the happy couple has a photoshoot to mark every memorable occasion from their engagement to the marriage and now their pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Romain shared a photo of him and his wife dressed in the positive color of light, faith, and beginnings. Elizabeth’s white flower crown was beautifully placed atop her crown as her pearl white dress neatly hugged her pregnant figure, and she and her husband cradled her baby bump. Romain’s white shirt was giving off one of those “obviously new” kinda fresh vibes with not a blemish or crease in sight. In the caption, the singer wrote, “Counting all my blessings… Name them one by one… So much joy surrounds me… It’s second to none,” he said.

Other artists and Jamaican celebrities were happy to cheers to Romain and Elizabeth on their new baby, including TV personality and former beauty queen Yendi Phillips who commented on the post with confetti emojis to say congratulations. Also extending their congrats to the new parents were dancehall artistes Tifa and Kemar Highcon as well as singers Phyllisia Ross and Naomi Cowan who seemed to have an inside joke going with the reggae singer writing, “saving all my jokes for this one!!”

So its official – our young “Rising Star” is going to be a dad. The singer has come a very far way since he came out on top of the popular local talent competition show when he was 17 years old. Romain will be celebrating his 30th birthday this week. Congratulations again to the happy couple!