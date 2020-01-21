Another One! DJ Khaled & Wife Nicole Tuck Welcomes Second Son

DJ Khaled welcomed his second child yesterday, and he is feeling inspired.

“Another one,” DJ Khaled predictably wrote on his Instagram. The music producer is celebrating the arrival of his second son with his wife, Nicole Tuck. In 2016 when Khaled welcomed his first child, he chronicled the entire unforgettable experience and milestone on Snapchat from the labor to the birth to the tears. This time around, however, they are no longer first-time parents, and they chose to be a bit more private with the birth of their second son.

DJ Khaled posted photos of himself in the delivery room to his Instagram. Though the hospital bed is visible, the precise angle did not reveal Nicole in any of the images. Khaled first shared a picture of him looking a bit nervous standing alongside the doctor. “Dr Jin said you ready,” he wrote. He followed up with a couple other images of him standing near the bed, holding his head then his face seemingly in excitement then relief. Finally, DJ Khaled posted a photo of him giving Dr. Jin a high five with the caption, “THANK YOU ALLAH! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS UP DR JIN! ANOTHER ONE!!” Khaled wrote.

Today the father of two posted another photo to social media, this time of his forearm, which had his new son’s footprint in black ink. “ANOTHER ONE! GRATEFUL THANKFUL! GOD IS THE GREATEST!” he wrote on his Instagram. Though the new baby’s name was not yet announced, I’m sure we will hear the special moniker soon in a very DJ Khaled-like fashion.

DJ Khaled first announced that he and his wife were expecting their second child in September 2019 when he shared a video from an ultrasound. While he did not document the whole delivery live on social media this time around, he still enjoyed some Buju Banton music leading up to the big moment as he did with Asahd Khaled.

Congratulations, DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck, on another one!