Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Already Working On “Bad Boys 4”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are already working on Bad Boys 4.

Bad boys, bad boy. Whatcha gonna do, whatcha gonna do, when they come for? While many of us are still buying our tickets to see Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, it’s looking like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are already gearing up to return to theatres with a fourth Bad Boys sequel. Bad Boys 3 officially hit theatres on Jan. 17 after nearly a seventeen-year hiatus, but this time around it looks like fans won’t be waiting very long.

According to an exclusive from Hollywood Reporter, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are expected to return as the dynamic duo, while Bad Boys For Life screenwriter Chris Bremner has been selected to author the new script. Will Smith’s recent comments during the CRWN Talk seemed to support a possible sequel. He shared with fans and TIDAL’s Elliot Wilson that if fans liked BBFL that Bad Boys 4 was definitely possible.

Bad Boys for Life, already has fans laughing harder as it surpassed box office expectations this Friday when it grossed $23.5 million for a projected $66 million to $68 million debut over the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

Well, we are buying our tickets now, so we don’t have to wait for another decade-plus to see Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) return to the big screen.