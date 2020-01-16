Kodak Black Accused Prison Officials Of “Strategically Killing” Him

Kodak Black is worried that they are conspiring to end his life in prison.

Since Kodak Black has been incarcerated, he has managed to keep fans abreast of what is happening with him through social media. While it seems a bit unorthodox that an inmate would have access to electronic devices, fans have looked the other way because it allows them to interact with the rapper. Today it was proven to be useful for a much more important reason. Kodak believes that there is a conspiracy brewing, and it will lead to his demise.

Taking to Instagram to post a photo we’ve seen before, Kodak wrote a lengthy caption explaining the raw hand he has been dealt and even name-dropped a few authority figures for the ultimate exposure. “Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date,” Kodak said. “There is a big conspiracy going on in this building on Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary.” This by itself is a very serious allegation and could in turn have very serious ramifications for the officer in question if proven.

According to Kodak, Torres is also doing everything she can to make sure the rapper does not get an early release and is deliberately making it harder for him while he serves his time. “One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to ‘Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list.’ For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole,” Kodak wrote.

The rapper went on to share that he was denied visitation from his own mother during the Christmas season last year and that his incoming mail is constantly delayed while his outgoing mail is being held. “My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays. Which is borderline cruel and unethical, but as if all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast. I brought it to their attention, but nothing was done for me,” the rapper said.

Kodak says he believes it’s all a part of a larger agenda. “They are strategically killing me slowly in here. I have been humiliated over and over again. I am highly disappointed in the way they have treated not only me, but all the other inmates in this facility. With their self serving agenda they will always side with their fellow officers whether right or wrong,” the rapper said.

Kodak Black has definitely raised concerns over his now-viral testimony. If the circumstances he has described is true, then it’s good that he made the public aware instead of suffering in silence. Also, because he actually mentioned names, authorities will know where to start should an internal affairs investigation be necessary. At the end of the day, we just hope the rapper will be treated fairly and actually make it out in one piece.