Squash Drops First Single Of 2020 “Cold Blood” Listen It

Squash and the whole 6iXX camp have been steadily putting in the work since the start of the new year. With just over 2 weeks gone out of January, it is hard to believe that Squash has already released two brand new tracks. To be honest, it is not unbelievable as his rate of release since dropping on the scene in 2017 has been top-notch, making him and other 6 members some of the most-streamed Jamaican entertainers at the end of 2019.

He released a track titled Mighty only 5 days ago, and this time around, he lets his gritty side loose in this most recent release titled “Cold Blooded.”

2020 6ixReal Records teams up with Wapdem Records to bring a brand new rapid flow, fitted with gut-wrenching lyrics, for the listening pleasure of his fans. The track is like an oxymoron, a calm bridge, with simple, catchy chorus countered by a barrage of lyrics. Just a taste of the verse is what is necessary for this article, as listening to the rapid commanding flow definitely brings more pleasure.

“Tell dem seh fi run in make me full dem up a coppa / cause me killa dem so bad you know the beretta full a choppa / coulda ten a dem the me go fi the wol a dem and no matta.”

2020 is shaping up to be an awesome year for the 6iXX Boss. He is among other dancehall acts set to entertain masses at ‘Viewtopia Music Fest’ being held at Marlins Park in Miami, from January 31 to February 1, 2020.