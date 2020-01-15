Boosie Badazz Addresses Reports He Beat Up George Zimmerman, ‘They Capping’

Did Boosie Badazz beat up George Zimmerman?

Lil Boosie is setting the record straight about what really went down in Walmart with him and George Zimmerman. A strange rumor surfaced online this week that rapper Boosie Badazz beat up Trayvon Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman. The man who was never convicted of the murder remains a controversial figure and is often brought up in contexts of injustice. When a fake story alleged that Lil Boosie had beat up Zimmerman in Walmart, fans who detest the get-away murderer were ready to celebrate, but Boosie has dispelled those rumors on social media.

“Hey, service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George in my life but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone,” the rapper said during a quick Instagram Live session. “I never seen George Zimmerman in my life,” he continued.

“George don’t know me. Talkin’ bout I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.” Lil Boosie then took the opportunity to promote a new product of his that will be available for purchase at the mass retailer this week. “And since we talkin’ bout Walmart, my noodles drop in Walmart Friday. Let’s talk the truth. Talkin’ bout I did something to George Zimmerman,” he said.

This is where the rapper began to croon, “Leave me alone/ I need some time by myself,” easily causing anyone who watches his Live to burst out laughing. “Leave me the hell alone. My noodles drop in Walmart Friday. The best noodles you ever tasted in the world. Bye,” Boosie added before ending the Live.

Now that we know the rumors were 100% false, it makes the story even more laughable than it already appeared to be if you think about it. The false report was that an eye witness heard Boosie say, “Hey, you that fat a*s n*gga who killed Trayvon right?” and then “knocked Zimmerman out cold,” causing him to suffer a seizure. We definitely should have known they were capping. Don’t forget to check out Boosie’s noodles at Walmart this Friday.