Young M.A. Drops Double Visual “Numb/Bipolar” Singles

It has been 5 months since the release of Young M.A.’s debut studio album “Herstory in the Making” and the videos to support the project are still rolling in.

We now have a brand new joint video to support tracks 11 and 12, “Numb” and “Bipolar” respectively. Young M.A. has definitely delivered on the video as it sees her coming in heavy and pouring out her soul, trying to get her shorty back. We are able to see the common exchange between her and her lady that so many of us go through in our relationships. The drama between the couple plays out like a movie, and Young M.A.’s lyrics and gutter tone only solidify the experience, which is so relatable for many.

The two-part video premiered on YouTube on January 13, 2020. Numb was produced by Antwan “Amadeus” Thompson, Anthony “Bruce Leroy” Barfield & Orrin “Dr. O” Wilson of Velocity Music for Platinum Boy Music Inc. Bipolar was produced by OZ & Syksense and the video directed by Marc Diamond. In the video, fans get to see a somewhat softer side of Young M.A. while she fights to stop her bae from leaving her. The video is currently at over 235 thousand views, and fans are more than confident that it will hit that million view mark in short order.

The North American leg of her tour has officially been announced, and fans are able to check when they can see her performing in their city by visiting the link in her Bio on her Instagram page. The artiste has promised to give fans a show they won’t soon forget, and it seems that the two-part video is a teaser for what they can expect.

Check out the video for Numb/Bipolar below.