Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Supports Lori Harvey & Future Relationship ‘Life Is Good’

Marjorie Harvey is in full support of her daughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with Future.

Marjorie Harvey, the wife of comedian Steve Harvey, shared a post celebrating the couple’s daughter turning 23-years-old, captioned, “You may be 23 today…but you will always be my baby. Don’t ever be afraid to choose your own path. Keep shining baby…..life is good.” Fans who have been paying attention believe the last part of this sweet birthday message implies that Marjorie approves of Lori’s new Instagram-official relationship with the rapper Future.

Lori Harvey had previously posted a video on her Instagram story of the 36-year-old rapper kissing her on the cheek, further heating up rumors of the relationship. The video was captioned, “Life is good.” The next day, Future took it to the next level by posting a picture of the couple cuddling up in a pool while vacationing in Jamaica, once again captioned, “Life is Good.”

The phrase, which also happens to be the title of Future and Drake’s recent single, seems to suggest that Future, Lori, and Marjorie are all on the same page about the new relationship. Whether it be a simple show of mutual support or a clever marketing scheme for the new track, it’s nice to see Lori’s family is on board.

Lori, a model, and Instagram personality has previously been romantically linked with Trey Songz, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, as well as, Diddy and his son, Justin Dior Combs. Steve and Marjorie Harvey have been married for 12 years, bringing together a blended family that included Lori as Steve’s stepdaughter. Lori has expressed her closeness with Steve and appreciation for him as a father figure over the years and is clearly very close with her mother as well. While some commenters point out the large age difference between Lori and Future, it seems that her family is letting her make her own choices and sending nothing but love her way.