Shenseea Announces New Song With Young Thug, Swae Lee & Rvssian

Shenseea got some new music on the way with Young Thug and Swae Lee.

Shenseea is teasing her first track of the year, and fans are already in a frenzy over the rappers that will be featured. It looks like Shenseea is gearing up to release her first single of 2020. The dancehall star teased a micro part of the production on her social media, prompting fans to get ready to make her song successful. The track that will seemingly be out very soon will feature not only the dancehall diva but also American rappers Young Thug and Swae Lee as well as popular California-based Jamaican producer Rvssian.

Captioning the clip of the teaser on her Instagram page, Shenseea wrote, “First release of 2020 #ShenYengz y’all ready to stream, share and view. Also featuring @Rvssian @ThuggerThugger1 @SwaeLee.” The post that only gives a modicum of a taste of the intro of the beat for the song has the title “IDKW” and an animated version of a barely dressed voluptuous character that we can only assume is supposed to be Shenseea.

Rvssian also took to his Instagram to promote the new song ahead of its release by posting a similar clip of his own Avatar with the 5-second sample of the instrumental for the song in the background. The producer simply tagged the collaborating artistes and added the hashtag #idkw. Swae Lee later shared his animated likeness to his Instagram story as well, teasing the track with some side-eye emojis and tagging Rvssian, Shenseea, and Young Thug.

Looks like Rvssian is making good on his promise to make Shenseea a global superstar. We can’t wait to hear what 2020 has in store for the young international dancehall artiste. The song will be released on Friday.