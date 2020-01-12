BMW That Tupac Was Killed In Up For Auction For $1.75M

The night Tupac Shakur was fatally shot at a Las Vegas intersection, he was riding in a black BMW 750Li — and now, the luxury car is on the auction block for a whopping $1.75 million.

On the night of the attack in 1996, Tupac was riding as a passenger with Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled alongside them and opened fire. Six days later, the rapper passed away while recovering in a hospital. Since the fatal night, the BMW has passed through the hands of a few owners but never sold. Now collectors have an opportunity to cash in. While it may sound insensitive there is a large/ elite group of collectors who are willing to pay big bucks for music memorabilia.

The vehicle has been authenticated and the seller has included in the item description that the car was resorted to its original condition. “It has been completely restored to the condition it was in before his death and has just received a new coat of paint. There is a small indentation where we believe one of the bullet holes was but it is hard to tell. Other than that it is fully restored,” the seller wrote.

The website also includes a photograph of the original bullets holes for reference, explaining that the “California Love” rapper was stopped at a red light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before he was struck by four .40 caliber rounds fired from a Glock two in the chest, one in the arm, and one in the thigh.

This past year several of Tupac’s items were sold to private owners. Back in January 2019, two pornographic drawings sketched by the late rapper went for $21K. Two Polaroid photos of Tupac and his wife Keisha Morris were announced to go to auction last month. And lastly, his infamous letter to Madonna from prison, explaining to her why they couldn’t be in a romantic relationship, sold.