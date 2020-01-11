Love & Hip Hop: Trick Daddy Arrested In Miami For Cocaine Possession & DUI

Trick Daddy found behind bars for cocaine possession and DUI.

Love and Hip Hop: Miami star, Trick Daddy, was arrested early Saturday morning after leaving a club in Miami Gardens. According to the police report, the veteran rapper was driving a dark-colored Range Rover when they pulled him over in the vicinity of Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street in Miami. When officers approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, the driver “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel,” the Miami Herald reported. Cops knocked on the window, which was up and alerted the driver who appeared intoxicated.

Trick Daddy, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, was identified via his driver’s license. He told cops that he was clubbing earlier in the night, where he had around five drinks. He revealed that he was dropped someone off and was heading home. Police officers noted that the Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast member had Maurice Samuel Young, and his speech was slurred. He was taken into custody and booked for DUI.

It turns out that wasn’t the end of Trick Daddy’s new legal troubles. While at the Hammocks District Station on 142nd Avenue, cops found cocaine in his possession, as well as, an outstanding warrant for his arrest for a separate DUI case.

Young was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for cocaine possession and driving under the influence. His bond was set for $5,000.

Last year, Trick Daddy was named among the main cast members on Love and Hip Hop: Miami franchise. He joined Trina, Gunplay, Bobby Lytes, Shay Johnson, and more among the original cast members. Last fall, he opened a new restaurant, Sunday’s Eatery, in Miami Gardens that drew scores of celebrities to the soul food spot.