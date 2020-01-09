NBA YoungBoy Joins Drake & Post Malone On Top 10 Selling Artistes List Of 2019

Young boy never broke again is among the top-selling artists in the US for 2019.

We knew NBA YoungBoy was a chart-topping rapper, but the 20-year-old is not only one of them, but he is also top 3. According to Chart Data courtesy of Nielsen, YoungBoy was the seventh best selling artist of 2019 in the US and the third best selling rapper. Nielsen is a global data and measurement firm that calculates how many album units are sold by each artist. According to the database, YoungBoy sold over 2.6 million units in 2019.

The number one spot belongs to Post Malone, with 4.6 million units sold. Drake is not far behind, with only 100k fewer units sold. In third is the Bad Guy, Los Angeles breakout star Billie Eilish with 3.9 million units sold, then pop stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande round out the top 5 with 3.8 million and 3.4 million albums sold respectively. Just before NBA YoungBoy on the list is London-based rock band Queen with 2.6 million.

NBA YoungBoy sold more records than Khalid, who follows him with 2.5 million albums sold as well as Juice WRLD and The Beatles who also appear on the chart with 2.4 million and 2.2 million units sold respectively.

Not many 20-year-olds can say they outsold The Beatles, but YoungBoy has had a stupendous year. The Baton Rouge rapper released his AI YoungBoy 2 mixtape in October 2019, and the record went number 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. In addition, his December 2018 release “Realer” was certified Gold by the RIAA in August 2019.

NBA YoungBoy’s first studio album “Until Death Call My Name,” which was released in the fall of 2018, was also certified Gold in January 2019 and charted in the top 10 on Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Congratulations are in order for every artist who made this populist seller list and kudos to YoungBoy Never Broke Again for this feat.