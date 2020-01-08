Kylie Jenner Donates $1M To Australian Wildfire Relief After Backlash Over Fur Slippers

Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to Australian wildfire relief after getting dragged for some hypocritical moments on social media.

22-year-old billionaire Kylie Jenner came under fire for sporting some fur slides on her Instagram story. The pose was made shortly after the makeup-mogul shared a story about the disaster that is currently ensuing in Australia where wildfires have spread, killing more than a billion animals, according to NBC News. In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing death toll of the wildlife on the island continent, Kylie shared a photo of a firefighter carrying a scared Koala that seemed to be recovering from contact with the fire. The reality TV star wrote “Over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia.”

Kylie’s follow up Instagram story was seen as a bit of a contradiction to some fans. The “Kylie Cosmetics” founder shared a photo of her wearing some Louiz Vuitton slides and the catch is the material was mink fur. After enduring an incredible amount of backlash, it was later reported that Kylie Jenner then donated $1 million to Australia relief efforts. Now we can’t say for certain that the young businesswoman did this as a result of peer pressure but fans definitely seem to think so.

To be fair, E! News reported that Jenner was already in the process of donating when she was raising awareness about the traumatic fires, and though the $1 million donation came days after the backlash, donating was always in her intentions. Some fans were still not pleased with Kylie’s charity as they compared her 10-figure net worth to her contribution, but you can’t please them all.

Just this past weekend, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian-West was facing scrutiny from a fan who accused her of not using her platform to donate to the devastating bush fires and the beauty-mogul was livid. “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kim wrote.

You always end up in a bit of a quandary with this new-aged social media population. If you donate and don’t share it, you are accused of not doing it, but if you donate and share you are accused of clout chasing. D*mned if you do, d*mned if you don’t.