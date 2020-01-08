Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis, Will Explain More In New Docuseries

Justin Bieber revealed he has been battling some serious health problems.

Justin Bieber reportedly has Lyme disease and admitted that he also suffers from Chronic mono. Fans were distraught when they came to learn that the “Baby” singer has been battling the “incurable disease.” For the better part of the last year Justin went undiagnosed as doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong with him. The pop star posted a TMZ article that broke the story saying that he also battled a chronic case of mono and it affected his skin, brain function and overall health.

Sources who have viewed Justin’s docuseries said he talks bout his health issues in great detail in the documentary, TMZ reported. Bieber also sheds light on the role it played in his mental health issues. It was reported that the singer battled depression but now we have an idea of where that stemmed from.

“While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” Justin wrote Wednesday.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP,” the singer said on Instagram.

After news broke about the singer’s illnesses, fans were completely beside themselves over the facts. Many have been doing a deep dive into the singer’s tabloid history and have so far discovered multiple hints that he was unwell. For one, Justin was once spotted carrying around a bag with an IV stuck in his arm. While some assumed it was just a vitamin drip, it turns out the singer was possibly undergoing treatment. Another hint was from Ottawa Public Health Department who sent out a tweet in 2018 raising awareness and sharing tips about how to “protect yourself from #ticks and Lyme disease.” The post used a photo of Justin to illustrate the proper way to cover exposed skin with socks.

The good news is that Justin was finally diagnosed at some point last year and therefore has been getting the treatment he needs.

More details to come in the 24-year-old singer’s upcoming docuseries that is set to premiere on YouTube Originals on January 27.