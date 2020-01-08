Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy Gets Roasted With Gay Jokes Over This TMI Gift

Whatever you got as a gift from your best friend for Christmas last year, we’re pretty sure it wasn’t as memorable as DJ Envy’s!

There is a special relationship that develops between radio presenters — especially ones that are on early morning shifts together. It’s vital that co-hosts have a good report with one another and that they’re able to get each other’s jokes when it’s way too early for normal folk to be awake, and there are still remnants of sleep in the corner of their eyes. Being on-air together for a decade, you could say that Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy have one of those relationships.

Along with Angela Yee, the hosts of The Breakfast Club have helped listeners of Power 105.1 wake up to the best hip hop jams and hot tea from the industry every morning since 2010. The trio took a break over the holiday season, but when they return, it’s always with their tongues firmly in their cheeks, and this year was no different. Except, perhaps, Charlamagne had in mind a cheek of a different kind.

The 41-year-old certainly thought of his dear friend Envy over the Christmas break and got him a special gift to show the depth of his “affection.” “It’s no secret that Envy flirts with me constantly on the radio,” Charlamagne began before handing his co-host a box covered in holiday wrapping that included a snowman, reindeer, Santa Claus, and peach emojis. “I tried to get this to him before the holidays ’cause I know he missed me over the past few weeks…”

What was in the box? Well, this is radio, remember, so Charlamagne has to announce the contents for the listeners. “That is a mould of my a$$!” he excitedly declared as Envy’s jaw dropped upon seeing the considerate creation.

We guess it’s the thought that counts?

