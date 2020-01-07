Summer Walker & Usher Drops “Come Thru” Video: A Sexy Ode For 90s’ Babies

Rising R&B artist Summer Walker has been on a high following a chart-topping year, and now the songstress has released a new video for “Come Thru,” her standout collaboration with Usher.

The steamy, neon-dripped video, shot by Lacey Duke, was filmed at Atlanta’s 285 Flea Market, and the visuals are like a remnant of the ‘90s. Between Usher’s choreography, the fog machines, and Walker’s simplistic white tank top attire, it’s like fans took a step back in time. Walker, who has been hailed as the new Princess of R&B, is certainly channeling some of the greats from her vocals to her style, perhaps an ode to Aaliyah, as she rides atop of a motorcycle into the dark of the night.

“Come Thru” was produced by London on da Track and samples Usher’s 1997 single “You Make Me Wanna,” so the collaboration here feels right. Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna” was co-written by legendary producer Jermaine Dupri, so it was only right to have Dupri alongside him in the music video.

Summer Walker released her debut album, Over It, this past October and, in its first week, broke the record for the biggest streaming week ever for a female R&B artist. “Come Thru” peaked on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts at #42, making the track Summer’s third highest-charting song, and an obvious bop. Now with the release of the steamy new video, fans may do a double back, and the record may begin to re-climb the charts and even surpass its peak.

What’s next for Walker? She just finished up her First and Last Tour in support of the album this past December. She recently won the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and is scheduled to perform a set at the 2020 Coachella Festival in April.