Popcaan Gets Emotional Laying Wreath At Ghana’s Slave Castle

Dancehall artiste Popcaan is commemorating the memory of our ancestors in Ghana.

The Unruly Boss wants his fans to be aware of their background and their ancestors’ stories. On his current visit to the West African nation of Ghana, Popcaan visited the Cape Coast Castle, a historical monument where slaves were shipped off to the Caribbean and other regions during the slave trade. The dancehall artiste shared multiple posts on Instagram of his visit to the slave dungeon and urged fans to educate themselves on their African history.

“This place and the story about it makes me very sad honestly…. #capecoastcastle GHANA,” Popcaan wrote. “Read and educate yourself about your past and history,” he said. The OVO signed artiste was neatly clad in a yellow African print Dashiki with a matching hat and black trousers. In a second post that followed, Popcaan shared how he commemorated his ancestors’ memory.

Captioning a video of himself inside the cave along with a photo of him next to his token, Popcaan wrote, “I went and lay this wreath in memory of my ancestors that was put in these dungeons and ship to Jamaica and other parts of the world,” he shared. “[Ghana] stronger now and also free #capecoastcastle.”

African fans have been very vocal on social media about thoroughly enjoying Popcaan’s highly publicized representation of Ghana. The Unruly artiste has accomplished quite a lot since he’s been in the African country as well. The deejay has even purchased his own home in the motherland, something that he promptly boasted on his social media.

Just last year, the Ghanaian President announced that visa-free travel is now permitted between Ghana and Jamaica. 2019 which was dobbed the “Year of Return,” marked 400 years since slaves were shipped from the West African country to other parts of the world, including Jamaica in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. With the open invite to the African nation, we’ve seen multiple celebrities take the opportunity to visit the prominent land and indulge in its rich history.

We salute Popcaan for making this move and for highlighting the importance of his historic visit to the world.