Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Lingerie With Easy Access Zippers

Rihanna just dropped the perfect lingerie in time for Valentine’s Day.

Rihanna came through once again for those looking to spice up their sex life, or simply lust over themselves in the mirror, debuting a new Savage x Fenty collection of lingerie for Valentine’s Day 2020. The superstar singer and highly successful fashion mogul collaborated with designer Adam Selman to create the look which features bra and panty sets made to be unzipped.

Selman, who is responsible for Rihanna’s iconic see-through dress worn at the 2014 CFDA awards, explained the versatility of the collections, saying, “You can unzip a full cup and your boob is out, or you can make your panties crotch-less panties.” The designer went on to explain how he and RiRi just went for it, saying, “I really wanted to go full sex because, why not?” Selman attributed ’80s style lingerie and the brand Frederick’s of Hollywood for inspiring the line which also features a topless baby doll dress and heart-shaped nipple pasties.

The collection is reasonably priced, ranging from $16 to $84, and available in a wide range of sizes for every body type. Since the debut of Savage x Fenty, Rihanna has made an effort to make her fashion inclusive and flattering for everyone, even using real women of all shapes and sizes to model her products.

The 2020 Valentine’s Day collection is Savage X Fenty’s first designer collaboration. This is also Selman’s first time designing lingerie, even though he credits lingerie with inspiring many of his most notable creations. Adam was enthusiastic when talking about the project, saying, “Creating sexy pieces that empower and make you feel confident is at the core of everything I do, that is something Rihanna and I have always connected over.” The Valentine’s Day drop includes two collections: Locket Down and Down the Aisle, with the latter featuring the 80s aesthetic that Selman describes as having “a little bit of sleaze”.