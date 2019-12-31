T.I. Reminds Us His Wife Tiny Harris Is A Ride or Die, “Savages only understand Savagery”

T.I. and Tiny are doing just fine, thank you very much.

Despite hitting a few rough patches over the years, the King of The South and his wife Tiny Harris are still going strong. These days T.I. regularly reminds us that he is a happily married man, and even though Tiny has forgiven him for his past infidelities, some fans still has not. The rapper, whose birth name is Clifford Harris, decided to post a picture of himself and his wife in the black and white outfits they wore to the event on Instagram, along with a caption that reassures us that all is okay in the Harris household.

“The light, The darkness, The Alpha & Omega, The Good & The Bad, The UPs & The Downs, The Wins, The Losses(&Lessons) all in 1pic. Translation: Savages only understand Savagery. Take that however you wanna. #TheHarrisWay,” wrote T.I.

The married couple have been together since 2001. At the time, the “Live Your Life” rapper had released his album, I’m Serious, through Arista Records and Tiny (whose real name is Tameka Cottle) was still a member of the R&B girl group, XSCAPE. Their very long engagement, two sons and a few arrests for Tip who was charged with possession of three unregistered machine guns and two silencers, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

The couple eventually made their relationship official when they tied the knot on July 30th, 2010, in a secret ceremony at a courthouse in Miami Beach. Their daughter followed in 2016. Yet, despite all the drama their union managed to endure (including both being arrested on drug charges and T.I. spending 11 months behind bars) Tiny filed for divorce in December 2016. The split never took place, though, as the stars of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle decided to try and work through their issues, which were pleased to see they have.

Three years after announcing the divorce, T.I. has confirmed that he and Tiny are very much a unit. Over the weekend, the parents of King, Major Philant, and Heiress Diana attended the fight between Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa in Atlanta.

Ain’t no one getting in the way of this family.