Young Thug’s “So Much Fun” Deluxe Edition Now On All Streaming Platforms

Young Thug has just released the ‘So Much Fun’ Deluxe edition album, featuring new tracks with Gunna and Travis Scott. Atlanta’s finest has become a growing powerhouse in hip-hop over the past decade. His version of rap is extraordinary, if not weirdly awesome. It comprises a blend of all types of genres, randomly relayed and packed with a ribbon. That unique alto is bound to feature in any hip-hop chart over the last two years.

Everyone will be looking up to the 4 new tracks on the deluxe edition. The top hit is Diamonds by Travis Scott and Gunna. Other notable tracks are Hop of a Jet, Millions, and Die Today. The cover art got a color tweak from a green to a red backdrop. Both Gunna and Travis have appeared in several other tracks.

On the new tracks, we get a feel of his signature style and sound. The re-invention and dynamism of the rap confirm why the BBC named him the most influential rapper of his time. 2019 is the year Young Thug bagged his first Grammy for backing up the vocals on This is America hit-tune by Childish Gambino. An entire trove of new generation imitation rappers are making it big on the use of his unconventional sound and idiosyncratic rhyme scheme.

Earlier this year, Young Thug released the original “So Much Fun” album. In that project, Thugga and Travis featured together on several tracks. On release, the J Cole-produced album shot up to number one. 11 songs featured on the Billboard Hot 100, notably “Goodbyes” with Post Malone. The track still gets streamed by the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, every day. Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Future, and Machine Gun Kelly also feature in the album. Thug and MGK went on a North American tour this Fall that began late September and ended in November.

So Much Fun Deluxe is now available on all streaming platforms.