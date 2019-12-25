Chris Brown Gifted Royalty A Stack Of Cash & Balenciaga Gears For Christmas

Chris Brown just gave his daughter Royalty a gift that no one could refuse.

Chris Brown is now a father of two after welcoming his baby boy Aeko into the world just last week. And while he can’t seem to get enough of his new son who he shares with model Ammika Harris, he will always show enormous amounts of love to his firstborn, 5-year-old Royalty who was already spoiled this holiday even before Christmas day began. Chris posted a video of him gifting his daughter a huge stack of cash for Christmas as she stood by in excitement.

“Look at all this money,” the Indigo singer said as he pulled out a wad of dollar bills. “See how much money you got?” Royalty was dressed in her all-red holiday dress with a big bow, and fans can see there were plenty more gifts scattered around. Another video showed Royalty showing off her new Balenciaga sweatsuit, courtesy of daddy Brown.

“I asked her what she wanted for Christmas and she says… “BALENCIAGA,” Chris wrote in a caption Tuesday. “5 year old swag.” It’s only Christmas Eve, so there is no telling how many more surprises he has in store for his little ones for the holidays.