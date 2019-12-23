50 Cent Shamelessly Shoot His Shots At Nia Long On The Gram

Nia Long is the epitome of grown and sexy and 50 Cent just couldn’t helped himself.

The “Are We There Yet?” actress is a firm believer in Motivational Monday and decided to share some inspirational wisdom with her Insta followers. She took to IG, where she posted a car selfie that included the caption, “Looking down on 2019… 2020 LETS F***ING GO!!!!” Aside from the positive words to live by as we head into the new year, the selfie’s angle also featured a sultry look at Nia’s cleavage.

Thousands of people liked the post – as you would expect – but one of them included the Power actor. 50 Cent dropped into the comments section, where he wrote, “I like this picture LOL.” Just in case his message got lost, the rapper added in an eyeball emoji that is a clear indication that he has his eyes on the stunning actress.

Have we mentioned the fact, however, that Mr. Curtis Jackson is already in a relationship?! Fiddy has been dating Cuban Link for the last few months with him and the model/aspiring lawyer appearing in many of each other’s social media posts.

Since August, the couple has been on vacation in the Bahamas and on several red carpets, looking in love. Last we heard, the “In Da Club” hitmaker was not too impressed that the fitness trainer was working out in fancy Chanel sneakers.

“Who told her azz to work out in Chanel sneakers,” he joked in reference to Cuban’s super stylish black lace-ups. “What’s wrong with Nike’s [Cuban Link] they come in every color.”

This is not the first time that Fiddy has tried to shoot his shot on social media. Last month, Lizzo caught his eyes when he posted a video of the “Good as Hell” singer making some sexy moves and captioned it, “Now that’s the love boat, I’m not saying you can’t Handel it, but you can’t Handel it. big sexy.”

?Now that’s the love boat, I’m not saying you can’t Handel it, but you can’t Handel it. ?????? big sexy #LeCheminDuRoi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/KPHto9nYUI — 50cent (@50cent) November 19, 2019

We think Cuban Link might be making some side eyes.