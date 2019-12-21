Miss World Toni-Ann Singh Arrives In Jamaica, Ahead Of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest

Toni-Ann Singh, who won a historic Miss World crown last week, arrives in Jamaica ahead of Popcaan’s Unruly Fest.

The announcement that newly crowned Miss World Toni-Ann Singh is to make an appearance at Popcaan’s Unruly Fest, tomorrow, is getting mixed reactions from Jamaicans on social media. The event is to be held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas, the parish from which both Singh and Popcaan, whose real name is Andrae Sutherland, are from. According to the organizers of Unrulyfest, there will be a special treat in store for the 23-year-old beauty, at the event.

The comments rained after the Jamaica Star and its parent newspaper The Daily Gleaner both posted a news story titled “Miss World to get Unruly with Popcaan.”

Some readers expressed disapproval of the fact that Singh would be in attendance at the show, as well as discontentment about what they described as a sexually suggestive and misleading headline, compounded by the opening line of the article which read: “Dancehall has a new Queen.”

“She better focus on the Lord and Church,” one reader vybzyute wrote in his words of disapproval, while another follower amoy119 supported the idea of her not attending.

“Tan a yuh yawd Toni seet deh u nuh reach yet an yuh name mix up Inna’ unruly’ business kmt,” she noted.

One man even dismissed Popcaan as a bandwaggon supporter for inviting the queen to the event.

“Bwoy, Popcaan jumpy. Wave rider dem,” he said.

Other readers said they saw nothing wrong with the headline or Singh’s attendance, as she was a cultural ambassador, and the event was being held in her hometown. Some even found the opening line of the story rather hilarious.

“Dancehall has a new Queen”. Delete this before Spice see it,” moonlightpoetry quipped.

Still, others lambasted the two newspapers and demanded an amendment to the headlines, which they said threatened to bring the beauty queen’s name into disrepute, with one woman even demanding that the tabloid desists from “cheapening the young lady’s reign and title as Miss World with sleazy headlines”.

“Poor choice of words Jamaica Gleaner. We understand that it’s for clickbait but also remember that some people may read things out of context,” one man said.

“Then Star, this in any way showing respect to the young lady that represented our country so well?? When I read the headline I was somewhat disappointed. Then I read the caption and it was nothing of the sort…,” one woman wrote.

Shortly after Singh’s copped the Miss World title last week Saturday, to become the fourth Jamaican to win the Miss World title, Popcaan had heaped praises on her on social media and posted a video clip of the coronation.

“There’s a total different light shining on St Thomas parish right now, and it makes me very happy to see someone else from the parish flourishing and making us all proud. Go, Toni-Ann. You have me and my whole team support #MISSWORLD2019,” the artiste had said.