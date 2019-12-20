Dalton Harris Drops Powerful New Single “Cry” Listen

Dalton Harris debuted his new song “Cry” on The X Factor UK this weekend, and the official music video is currently in the top 10 trending.

Dalton Harris has been residing in the United Kingdom since his epic X Factor win in 2018. The Jamaican singer who has been teasing his new single “Cry” on social media for about a week, took to the X Factor stage in London on Sunday night to perform the song. Over the weekend, Dalton shared a clip from the official music video to Instagram. He captioned the post, “I’ve been working so hard over this past year to get to this point, and it’s a real full circle moment releasing it after performing on the @thexfactor stage again. Thank you all for being so patient with this journey,” he wrote.

Harris is currently in a recording contract with Simon Cowell’s Syco Records, which was a deal that came with winning the singing competition. The singer says his first single “Cry” means a lot to him and hopes fans will love it as much as he does. Fans have been showing lots of love in the comments of the video teaser he posted. Most of them were raving about Dalton’s spectacular performance of the song on the X Factor, while others showered the singer with compliments and praises for the overall sound of the track and for being “amazing.” Even Romain Virgo took to the comments to say, “Classic inno!! Congratulations fam,” Romain wrote. Both gentlemen are former winners of the local singing competition Digicel Rising Stars and have seen promising careers since.

On Monday, Dalton took to Instagram again to say how thankful he was for his journey. “I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting this morning, I’m so grateful for where I am right now, mentally & musically, but it didn’t come without hard work and determination. I can’t believe CRY is finally out for the world to enjoy!” he wrote alongside a still frame from the music video.

Dalton’s new single “Cry” is currently available to stream and purchase on all music platforms. The Syco Music production has a Weeknd vibe to it – from the instrumental to the song’s deep, emotional tone. I have to say; Dalton bodies every last extraordinary high note in this song. Check out his X Factor performance and the official audio for “Cry” now.