Blak Ryno Drops New Single “Crown” Listen It

Blak Ryno is on a journey back to the top of dancehall, and his new track titled “Crown” may just be the vehicle to take him back to the place he once reigned supreme.

Blak Ryno left the Kartel led Portmore Empire back in 2010, since then he has not enjoyed the level of success he did while being under the Gaza brand. The deejay, who is now based in the US, has been steadily increasing his musical output over the last couple of years. Based on this most recent track, listeners have concluded that he has maintained the same quality and lyrical flow that his die hearted fans fell in love with.

“Crown” comes to us as a result of the production work of Studio 91 Records. Ryno does not disappoint as he delivers perfectly in every aspect of the track. He hits the chorus, “Can’t tell me say me no great / None a dem can’t tell me say me no straight / watch the f***er dem wa tell me say me a waste but none a dem can’t tell me say me no great.”

The song has been doing well since its release yesterday, and the fans are clearly loving the renewed energy from the Stinga. One listener commented, “Mans ready fi tek back him place inna dancehall… one of the toughest talent bro!!! #Stinga”

Crown can be streamed on Blak Ryno’s Vevo page.