Blueface Beefing With Comedian Lil Duval, Flexes His Networth

We get the feeling that Blueface is feeling a little threatened at the moment.

The “First Class” rapper hasn’t been around all that long, first entering the game in October 2018. It was the music video for his single “Respect My Crypn” that really scored him some points in the fame department, not because his track was a critical success, but rather because it was meme gold. Blueface’s voice drew comparisons to that of Courage the Cowardly Dog on Cartoon Network and Birdarang from fellow animated series, Teen Titans Go!

In the time since, the 22-year-old has built on his initial success, having released tracks with Cardi B, G-Eazy, and French Montana. He also signed to Cash Money Record’s West Coast affiliate called Cash Money West and dropped his debut album two months ago.

But while he rides the wave of Find the Beat’s release, Blueface ain’t all that happy that other people are joining the rap party. Do we sense a little fear of the competition? Feeling a bit under threat, perhaps?

Lil Duval is best known for making people laugh, but the comedian recently swapped out his comedy skills for a hip hop beat. His debut single, “Smile B*tch (Living My Best Life),” was no joke as it roped in Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy and managed to reach 56th place on the Billboard Hot 100! Who’s laughing now?

Not Blueface, evidently. The “Thotiana” hitmaker ranted on his Instagram that Lil Duval’s song was not all that successful and posted web screenshots citing their respective net worths (listing his own as more) and their professions, which state his as a rapper and Duval’s as a comedian/actor.

“Lil Duval song did not go platinum,” he said on Instagram Live. “It was a nice little viral moment just like everybody has if they got the right resources and utensils. I actually f*** with the song, the song was funny as hell. It was pure comedy. Smile b*tch, smile b*tch. That’s why it went up. He didn’t make no hardcore song, no trap song. D*** and p***y, f***ng your h**. That’s what I was telling Shiggy. You gotta make a comedic song. F***!

Relax, Blue. There’s room for everyone in the playground.