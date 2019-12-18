50 Cent To Produce Black Superhero Animated Series ‘Trill League’ Coming in 2020

50 Cent is taking his production talents over to animation.

50 Cent’s television and film resume seem to keep growing by the day. As a producer of several shows including the hit series Power on STARZ, the hip hop veteran and mogul is now trying his hand in animation. According to Variety, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to executive produce an animated Black superhero series that will launch in 2020.

The show titled “Trill League” is based on a graphic novel written by Anthony Piper. The series will bring together the world of superheroes with hip hop culture and anime. “In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, ‘Trill League’ is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds,” the show’s description read. “Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.”

The show will be produced under the G-Unit Television umbrella in conjunction with Lionsgate TV. “Trill League” will air on a new streaming service, Quibi, on April 6, 2020. 50 celebrated his latest endeavor on Twitter Tuesday saying, “I’m the green light, let’s go.”