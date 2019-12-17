Lil Yachty Addresses Rolling Loud Brawl, Says He Was Not The Aggressor

Lil Yachty has finally come out to make a statement about the fight that took place after his performance at the Rolling Loud Hip-Hop festival in California.

A recently released video captures the “Get Dripped” rapper and 5 members of his crew shouting at a man before they got physical, throwing punches, and kicks the victim’s way. It shows the rapper, dressed in an orange bomber jacket, throwing the first punch, seemingly signally everyone else to get in on the action. The man was chased down the street before falling to the ground, where he repeatedly kicked by the rapper and his crew.

Lil Yachty mentioned that the video making the rounds does not show all that happened. He commented that he and his crew were walking when a man walked through the middle of his group and pushed him. He elaborated that it was not an accidental nudge but an intentional push, seemingly to get him out of the way. According to Yachty, the man also began to scream, hurling disrespectful comments and causing a scene. Apparently, this was right before members of his team began talking to the man. Clearly, things were not going as they should have, and the beatdown ensued.

During his short video to educate persons about his side of the store, he also touched on the fact that he did not like the fact that persons were trying to paint him out to be a problematic person, walking around picking fights.

The video spreading across social media captures the victim running away just before the venue’s security crew approaches the scene. The police were not called, and Yachty and his crew boarded a shuttle away from the venue.

With the release of Lil Yachty’s video, many people are wondering if it was a setup or if it is that someone was at the right place at the right time to capture the moment one of Yachty’s haters decided to take him on.