Christopher Martin Apologizes For Robberies At Big Deal Concert in Kenya

The Big Deal Boss, Christopher Martin has apologized to his fans in Nairobi Kenya, for reported incidents of carjackings and robberies which took place during his ‘Big Deal’ concert in the Kenyan capital last week.

The concert which was headlined by Martin, was branded a ‘mugging party’ by sections of the Nairobi media, after thieves had a field day throughout the show, stealing cell phones and other valuables. Nairobi News has also reported that the organizers of the event which was held two Saturdays ago, at the Impala grounds in Nairobi, have also apologized for the breakdown in security.

The media outlet said the concert, which brought the University of Technology graduate back to Kenya for the third time, had earlier on been slated for the KICC grounds within the city, but the organizers, Umoja Splash Festivals had to move the concert to Impala grounds, after they were informed the venue would host the 9th Summit of African, Pacific & Caribbean Summit Head of State, at which Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness also was in attendance.

Martin, who is the 2005 Digicel Rising Stars winner, admitted to seeing a few scuffles whilst he was performing, and noted in several tweets that he was extremely sorry about what had transpired, and that he would be returning in future to provide a better experience.

“I’d like to extend my sincerest apologies to those affected by those criminals who targeted my awesome supporters who braved the inclement weather to come to enjoy and sing some sweet reggae music wid mi,” he noted on Twitter.

The 32-year-old had put on a high energy performance spanning more than an hour, at the concert which also featured performances by fellow Jamaicans D-Major and Future Fambo. His Kenyan fans had, despite heavy rains, turned out in droves to see him perform at Impala Grounds.

Following his performance, an ecstatic Christopher Martin had taken to social media to thank his fans for their support. He also posted three photographs of himself in action at the show, clad in an outfit that was custom-made for him by celebrity designer David Avido.

“Nairobi! I am humbled! The love you showed me tonight, I’m that rain…if I spent all the money/valuables I possess I could not pay u for the love u gave me tonight!!! Thank you!!!! I love you all very much!” the artiste had noted.