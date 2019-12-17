21 Savage Says Young Thug & Future The Fathers Of New Wave Hip Hop

21 Savage says Young Thug and Future are the fathers for the new wave of hip hop artistes.

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage believes Young Thug and Future have an overarching influence in today’s music, and they hardly get enough credit for it. Having made it to the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30, we cannot dismiss the influential rapper’s opinion. Savage voiced his opinions on Twitter by posting, “Pluto and slime should get writing credit for 90% of the shit dat come out.” Apparently, there are other people who share Savage’s enthusiasm. Back in October, the BBC wrapped up the decade by ranking Young Thug as the 21st century’s most influential rapper. Stars like Post Malone have heaped praise on him too.

Post Malone was interviewed by the Fader, where he pointed out how Thugger gave the industry the green light to think differently. “He is hip-hop, but not afraid to do country, pop, Latin,” Malone further explains Thugger’s carefree and stay-real attitude has worked in his favor. If he were to make a prediction, the 300 Entertainment rapper would stay in the game for the foreseeable future.

Pluto and slime should get writing credit for 90% of the shit dat come out ??? — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) December 8, 2019

Future is a highly successful artist. He significantly rebranded since the 2014 album, Honest. We can hardly keep count of his chart-topping tracks. In 2017, his HNDRXX debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top 200. Despite loads going on in his social life, we can expect consistent quality from the Epic Records rapper.

Genius unraveled a series of 2018 tweets from Future that show him boasting of his contribution to the music industry.

During an interview on THE WIZRD documentary, Andre says, “Me and my son, we like Future fanatics man.” Apart from their significant contribution to the culture, Young Thug and Future are close friends. They have collaborated on several songs, including a joint ‘Super Slimey’ project. They seem to be working on a sequel to this.