Koffee, Kranium, Alkaline Featured On Grand Theft Auto V Trasklist

Teenage Reggae/Dancehall sensation, Koffee, and her compatriots Alkaline and Kranium, have tracks which are featured among the 28 that have made it to the latest updated version of popular action-adventure video game series Grand Theft Auto V, and Grand Theft Auto Online: The Diamond Casino Heist which was revealed on Friday.

Koffee’s newest track ‘W’ featuring Gunna, which was released two weeks ago, Alkaline’s ‘With The Thing’ which was released in March this year and Kranium’s ‘Money In The Bank’ which was released last week on his new album, make up the track-list in the new in-game radio station called iFruit Radio which also features a myriad of US rappers.

The Grand Theft Auto playlists, known as radio stations, are based on a specific genre of music that accompanies the video game’s on-screen action. This is not the first time that Jamaican music has been represented on Grand Theft Auto soundtracks. In 2008, deejay Mavado’s Real McCoy made it onto the playlist of the video game.

In September 2013, Jamaican, Reggae, Dub, and Dancehall music featured prominently on the track-list for that year’s edition of Grand Theft Auto V, on a station that was dubbed The Blue Ark which was dedicated to Jamaican genres.

The artistes featured that year were Joe Gibbs’ Chapter Three; Half Pint’s Crazy Girl; Lee’ Scratch’ Perry’s Disco Devil and I am a Madman; The Upsetters’ Grumblin’ Dub; Dennis Brown’s Money in My Pocket; Gregory Isaacs’ Night Nurse; Yellowman’s – Nobody Move Nobody Get Hurt, and Junior Delgado’s – Sons of Slaves.

Dancehall star Konshens was also featured with Gun Shot a Fire while Protoje, Kingston Be Wise; Chronixx’s – Odd Ras and Tommy Lee Sparta’s Psycho as well as Vybz Kartel and Popcaan’s We Never Fear Dem collaboration.

Grand Theft V tracklist

1. Megan Thee Stallion ft. DaBaby, “Cash Shit”

2. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, “Crime Pays”

3. Skepta ft. Nafe Smalls, “Greaze Mode”

4. Pop Smoke, “100K on the Coupe”

5. slowthai, “I Need”

6. Danny Brown, “Dance In The Water”

7. The Egyptian Lover, “Everything She Wants”

8. Burna Boy ft. Zlatan, “Killin Dem”

9. Skepta & AJ Tracey, “Kiss and Tell”

10. D-Block Europe, “Kitchen Kings”

11. JME ft Giggs, “Knock Your Block Off”

12. Travis Scott, “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

13. Yung Thug ft. Gunna and Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix)

14. DaBaby ft. Kevin Gates, “POP STAR”

15. Kranium feat AJ Tracey, “Money In The Bank”

16. J Hus, “Must Be”

17. Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown, “Ready to Go”

18. D Double E & Watch the Ride ft. DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall, “Original Format”

19. Shoreline Mafia, “Wings”

20. Alkaline, “With the Thing”

21. Headie One ft. Skepta, “Back to Basics” (Floating Points Remix)

22. City Girls, “Act Up”

23. Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae, “Alienz”

24. Koffee ft. Gunna, “W”

25. DaBaby, “BOP”

26. Naira Marley, “Opotoyi (Marlians)”

27. ScHoolboy Q, “Numb Numb Juice”

28. ESSIE GANG ft. SQ Diesel, “Pattern Chanel”