Diddy Desperate To Exclude Damaging Cassie Video From Trial, Prosecutors Say

Diddy doesn’t want the damaging Cassie video to be used against him during his sex trafficking trial, prosecutors are saying.

According to federal prosecutors in the Diddy case, the rap mogul’s legal team is trying desperately to exclude the video that allegedly shows him assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura. According to the feds, the video is a “powerful proof” of guilt and that’s why defense attorneys are actively trying to sway the judge in excluding it.

So far, the judge has ruled in favor of prosecutors on that exact matter, but defense attorneys are not giving up the fight. Both sides have been clashing in court and in the media sphere for the past month over various aspects of the case. One thing that was agreed upon early is the trial date set for May 2025.

However, Diddy’s attorneys asked the court for an extension which was denied. The judge ruled earlier this month that lawyers had ample time to prepare for the trial and he will not further delay it. Perhaps one reason the defense wants to extend the trial date by two months is because of reports that Diddy is trying to hire a new high-profile attorney.

In April, Diddy hired Brian Steel, the lead attorney who represented Young Thug in his YSL Rico case in Atlanta, which saw Thugger being freed after copping a guilty plea. Perhaps Steel needs additional time to get up to scratch with the case.

At least a portion of the Cassie beating video hit the internet last year, showing Diddy attacking her at a hotel in Los Angeles. The graphic video shows the hip-hop mogul chasing her down before pushing her to the ground and stomping on her. There are rumors that he had paid a large sum to have the decade-old video destroyed but it appears that someone kept a copy and it somehow made it to the internet.

After watching the video, it’s no surprise that he doesn’t want it to be played in court. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and kidnapping. He faces decades in prison if convicted.