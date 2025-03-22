Rapper Sauce Walka Shot In Memphis, TSF Rapper Sayso P Dead

Rapper Sauce Walka was reportedly shot and injured in Memphis while his associate, The Sauce Factory (TSF) rapper Sayso P, died in said shooting incident.

Multiple sources confirmed on Saturday afternoon (March 22) that Sauce Walka, whose real name is Albert Walker Mondane, and Sayso P were shopping in downtown Memphis when the incident occurred. Sources told Urban Islandz that the two rappers were standing near the FedEx Forum when a group of men pulled up and opened fire, hitting both of them.

Local reports confirmed that the shooting took place at the intersection of Second Street and Lt. George W. Lee Avenue. Memphis police are currently on the scene investigating the shooting. A strong police presence remains in the area, with street closure in effect.

Sauce Walka was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition, while Sayso P reportedly died on the scene. A video surfaced online shows Walka standing outside the back of an ambulance, talking to first responders, while police surrounded the area.

Sauce shared several videos and photos of himself and Sayso P on his Instagram in Memphis on Friday night. It appears that the shooters perhaps were keeping tabs on his whereabouts before the attack.

Sauce Walka’s shooting culminated a week in hip-hop, which saw rapper Yella Beezy getting indicted on capital murder charges for the killing of rival rapper Mo3 in Dallas in November 2020. Prosecutors say Yella Beezy is behind a murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of Mo3, who was hunted down and shot to death on a busy highway in broad daylight.

Sauce Walka is an underground rapper based in Houston known for collaborating with rappers like Chief Keef and Travis Scott. He is best known for his “Sorry 4 The Sauce” and “Sauce Ghetto Gospel” mixtape series that spawned hit songs like “Ghetto Gospel.”