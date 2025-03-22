Dancehall Artiste 1SkiMask Changes Name To ‘1Ski OG’ Drops 2 New Songs

Dancehall artist 1SkiMask announced his name change to 1Ski OG and dropped new music.

The deejay, formerly known as Valdomore, burst on the dancehall scene in 2023 with his breakout hit “Dawkniss,” which he released under the stage name 1SkiMask. The former comedian-turned-artist then released a string of singles, including “Liquor Party,” “Ye Ye Ye Ye,” “Sorrow,” and “Energy.”

1SkiMask also signed a record deal with Epic Records in 2024 and has been working on his debut album since. Turns out he has had a change of heart regarding his stage name and is now going by 1Ski OG.

Speaking with Billboard regarding his name change, 1Ski OG says he had no choice but to change his name because another artist had already had the name. “I was just having fun and called myself that, it went viral and the name stuck with me at that time,” he said. “Some artists already had the name overseas, so I was informed that for new releases I could no longer release under that name. I never wanted to stray from the name or change it completely, so I just removed the mask part. The ‘OG’ is a shortening for ‘original,’ I wanted people to know it’s still the same original 1Ski Mask.”

To reintroduce himself as 1Ski OG released a pair of new singles, “Feel Like” and “Double Life.” The tracks are currently available on streaming services and YouTube where he released a music video for “Feel Like.”

“We have to evolve and put the face behind the brand,” the artist said about his new name. “[The new name] gives you different options in terms of styling because nothing is tied to the mask anymore. The power is not in the mask, the power is in me.”

In the meantime, 1Ski OG is busy putting his new name out in the entertainment space while promoting his new music.