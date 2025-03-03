6 God History: Drake First Artist To Surpass 110 Billion Streams In Spotify History

Drake is still putting up big numbers and creating music history.

The Canadian rapper creates history by becoming the first artist to surpass 110 billion streams on Spotify. Drake is leading most rappers by a significant margin in terms of streams on all major streaming services, including his rival Kendrick Lamar. The only artists close to putting up the numbers that the 6 God has on Spotify are Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

This achievement comes hot off the heels of his much hyped collab album with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. For the past decade, Drake has been the king of Spotify, breaking records left and right and basically rewriting the rulebook when it comes to streaming. Without a doubt he has set the standard for music consumption in the streaming era, solidifying his legacy as the gold standard not just in hip-hop, but in all of music globally.

Since the emergence of music streaming platforms, Drake has remained a fixture on Spotify and Apple Music, two of the biggest music streaming platforms globally. Even through controversial periods in his career, including his heated beef with Kendrick Lamar, Drake showed great resilience and longevity in maintaining and growing his fan base. This is thanks to some massive hits he scored over the years like his 2011 album Take Care and his 2016 classic Views. Hit songs like “Best I Ever Had,” “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” and “Girls Want Girls,” to name a few, have become classic anthems that are still being streamed almost a decade of their release.

Drake is currently touring in Australia and last month he achieved his fourteenth No. 1 album, tying with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift.