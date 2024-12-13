Foxy Brown Speak On Alleged NDA She Signed To Protect Jay-Z Amid Underage Allegation

Foxy Brown responds to reports she signed an NDA to protect Jay-Z.

The Foxy Brown and Jay-Z underage dating allegations have been floating around the internet for years despite the “Tables Will Turn” rapper denying it numerous times. The allegations popped back up this week when attorney Tony Buzbee amended one of his lawsuits against Diddy to add Hov as a defending. The attorney says he is representing an unidentified woman who claimed the two rap moguls drugged and raped her when she was age thirteen in the year 2000s at an MTV VMAs afterparty.

This new allegation brought an unwanted spotlight on Jay-Z, who has been friends with Diddy for decades. Other individuals, like Jennifer Lopez and Foxy Brown, have been dragged into the drama by some mainstream media outlets. However, Foxy previously denied the claims in 2013 in an interview with TMZ. At the time, she said, “The disrespect will not be tolerated.” Her denial led to some fans alleging that she signed an NDA barring her from speaking on the rumors she dated Hov when she was underage.

Foxy Brown recently shared a message on her Instagram Story denying that she signed an NDA and warned folks to stop spreading rumors about her. “In icon business! Miss me wit tha fake news NDA? Ain’t a MF alive that could stop my story. NDA on my sh-t gon run 100 mil,” she wrote. Brown added that folks online want her to be “anti-Hov” but she won’t. “Stop playin’ wit me name dyin’ for a comment! Can’t spin me with the s–ker sh-t to take Hov down,” she added.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, strongly denied the claims while slamming the attorney who filed the suit, accusing him of extortion. In a new statement shared by Roc Nation on Friday (December 13), Hov says the incident alleged in the lawsuit never happened.

“Today’s investigative report proves this ‘attorney’ Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame,” the rap mogul said in the new statement. “This incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press. True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”

Jay-Z and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, are asking a judge to dismiss the lawsuit after requesting an emergency hearing to resolve the matter.