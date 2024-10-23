Eminem Dubs A Diddy ‘Party Participant’ By Elon Musk

Elon Musk is clearly not a fan of Eminem as he dubbed the Detroit rapper a “Diddy party participant.”

To be mentioned in the same sentence as Diddy much less to have allegedly participated in a “Diddy party” is about the worst thing for any celebrity right now. The Bad Boy Records mogul is quite toxic in the entertainment space right now and his alleged parties, dubbed “freak-offs” have celebrities staying as far away from him as possible. Celebrities are not even partying anymore, according to Bow Wow.

Eminem has now found himself being mentioned in the same bracket as Diddy, but it appears to be over politics. The “Venom” rap legend entered the political arena earlier this week when he took the stage at Kamala Harris’ campaign rally in his hometown, Detroit. Em introduced former President Barack Obama at the event and voiced his strong support for Harris, who is in a hotly contested presidential race with Trump.

Elon Musk, who has thrown his support behind Trump, did not like the news that Eminem is supporting Harris. The X Owner responded to a post by an X user, who shared a screenshot of a TMZ article confirming that Em was set to introduce Obama at the Detroit rally. “Yet another Diddy party participant,” Elon wrote in response to that post. It’s unclear if The Marshall Mathers LP rapper has ever attended Diddy parties, but being mentioned in that manner is particularly damaging for any celebrity.

Eminem has not yet responded to Elon Musk’s comment, but knowing him, he will likely address it in his next song. Nevertheless, the claims are unfounded as there are no clear public examples of Eminem and Diddy having a close friendship past or present. Aside from a few photos of them at award events, like the Grammys, there is no other publicly available content linking them together.

Still, to be named as a celebrity who attended Diddy parties could be damaging to their reputation and also put them in the crosshairs for legal problems. The feds say they have celebrities on tape at Diddy parties, called “freak-offs”, and some celebrities have found themselves being named in lawsuits against the embattled rap mogul. This doesn’t mean that Eminem will get entangled in any of the legal proceedings due to Musk’s incendiary remark but at the very least it makes him the subject of social media trolling.