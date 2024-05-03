Ding Dong Homage Bogle In “Old Skool New Skool” Video

Ding Dong showcases his versatility in his new song “Old Skool New Skool.” The dancing king debuts the track on Friday with an accompanying visual.

Ding Dong taps DJ Mac and CrashDummy Production for the feel-good single, with Romaine Visuals and TopShootah handling the music video production. World Ding kicks off the three-and-a-half minute clip showcasing some dance moves from the 90s era in dancehall, like Zip It Up, before transitioning to a newer dance move, Stir Fry.

“A so mi time now and everybody outside/ A thick gyal a run around and a fat ride/ Designer the fresh force them a low white/ When yo see white when yuh see we now a pure vibes/ Tun up time we deh rock like a boat ride,” Dong deejays as he dance with some females at a pool party.

The clip then transitions to a street dance as night falls as he pays homage to some popular old school dancehall dance moves to helped shaped the euphoric 90s dancehall era. The deejay also homage his dancing idol Bogle at the end of the video with the message, “Legends never die.”

Ding Dong says he released the song to get the summer vibe going. “Si summer yah now ‘OLD SKOOL/ NEW SKOOL’ out now,” he said. Romeich also cosigned the message saying, “Summer start.”

Under the stewardship of Romeich Major, Ding Dong has cemented his legacy in dancehall as one of the greatest dancers turn deejays the genre has ever seen. Through his Ravers Clavers dancing outfit, the artist ushered in some of the most popular dance moves of the last decade, including Cha Cha Bwoy, Fling Yuh Shoulda, Lebeh Lebeh, and Flairy.