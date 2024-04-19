Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor Responds To Fan Who Call Him Overrated

Dancehall producer Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor issued a classy response to a fan who called him overrated. The veteran producer came across the post on Twitter/X and decided to address it.

“Never got the stephen “di genius” mcrgegor hype…his riddims don’t move mi..,” the tweet reads.

Di Genius took the opportunity to let his musical peers know that it is okay for some fans not to like their work. His message comes in an era when fans are empowered by social media to open share their opinion about the music coming from artists and producers.

“So happy I saw this,” the producer wrote. “A great lesson here for creatives. Don’t expect everyone to love your art, simply impossible. Just keep working and be grateful for the ppl who support u. Also someone not liking it doesn’t mean dem a fight u. Preference. Keep working.”

Di Genius previously wrote on X, “I think social media tricked a lot of ppl that we all need to have a voice,an opinion & to be seen. But for a lot of us, the success, power and wins will come from silence and working in the background. Everyone ain’t an influencer (myself included) dont let keeping up wid the keep u from really achieving your goals.”

Considering that Di Genius is one of the biggest producers in dancehall who is responsible for some of the Riddims that shaped the 2000s and 2010s era in dancehall including Red Bull & Guinness Riddim, Tremor Riddim, Power Cut Riddim, Chiney K Riddim, Work Out Riddim, Day Rave Riddim, Pepper Riddim, and Smoke Riddim.

In addition to producing hits for artists like Shenseea, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Sean Paul, Damian Marley, and Aidonia, Di Genius also produced hits for international artists like John Legend, Drake, Ney-Yo, French Montana, Cardi B, Post Malone, and Becky G. Di Genius is also the producer behind Shenseea’s latest hit song, “Hit & Run” featuring Masicka.

With his resume of hits, one would wonder why any dancehall fans wouldn’t like any of his work, but such is the nature of social media in the current era of music.