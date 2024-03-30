Sean Paul Album ‘The Trinity’ Certified Double Platinum In The US

Sean Paul added another major accolade to his legacy. The dancehall legend’s album, The Trinity, has been certified double platinum in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Sean Paul’s third album, The Trinity, was released on September 27, 2005, and was certified Gold by the RIAA on November 2, 2005, after selling 500,000 copies in the United States. The project was certified platinum on April 28, 2006, seven months after its release, making it the fastest dancehall album in history to sell a million copies in the US. On March 28, 2024, the RIAA announced that the album is now 2X platinum, meaning it has since sold over 2,000,000 copies in the United States.

The album earned SP a Grammy nomination at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards for the Best Reggae Album category. The Grammy eventually went to Damian Marley for his album, Welcome To Jamrock.

The Trinity is a true testament to Sean Paul’s musical prowess and also marks a significant milestone in his career. It is his second album to reach double platinum status, following his 2002 sophomore album, Dutty Rock, which has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA as of December 14, 2022.

The album features some of Sean Paul’s biggest hits like “We Be Burnin,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Ever Blazin,” and “Temperature,” which was the biggest single on the album, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Among the artists who appeared on the project as guests are Wayne Marshall, Kid Kurup, Looga Man, Tami Chynn, and Nina Sky. On the production side you will find some notable producers like Michael “Factor” Jarrett, Donovan “Vendetta” Bennett, Jeremy Harding, Steven “Lenky” Marsden, Rohan “Jah Snowcone” Fuller, and Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett, who played a crucial role in shaping the album sonically.

Sean Paul was a dominant force in dancehall and the mainstream US music market in the 2000s, winning a Grammy award for Best Reggae Album for his second album, Dutty Rock, which is his most successful project to date. The dancehall legend received seven nominations in the Best Reggae Album Grammy category throughout his career. He also has three separate Grammy nominations for Best New Artist in 2004, Best Male Rap Solo Performance for “Get Busy” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” for “Cheap Thrills,” featuring Sia.

“Cheap Thrills,” released in December 2015, has been certified 8X platinum by the RIAA after selling over 8 million copies. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was named Song of The Summer in 2016.