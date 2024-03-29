Yung Miami, Diddy Tried To Recruit Chrisean Rock For Sex Work, Blueface Mom Claims

Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, claims that Diddy and Yung Miami tried to groom Chrisean Rock to traffic drugs or worse possibly.

Saffold’s claims are unsubstantiated as she doesn’t present any evidence to support them, and she and Rock are also not on good terms due to her relationship with Blueface.

The claim comes amid reports Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, allegedly trafficked pink cocaine for the hip-hop mogul. The claim is contained in an amended claim by Rodney Jones filed by his lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. Jones claims that Diddy wanted “tuci”, which is the street name of cocaine and ecstasy, and Yung Miami reportedly carried it between states to Diddy.

According to Karlissa Saffold, Diddy’s chance meeting with Rock a few months ago had more to it. While on Instagram Live, Saffold claims that Diddy and Miami invited Chrisean Rock to their home and several parties.

“They was trying to recruit Chrisean,” Saffold said. “That’s what Diddy and Caresha was trying to recruit Rock. They were heavily trying to get Rock to hang out with them. I think they was trying to recruit her. She got a lot going on…I think them m***fs was trying to recruit her cause they had her pulling up there.”

“Caresha was trying to recruit Rock, remember that?” Karlissa said. “When she was heavily trying to get Rock to hang out with them? I think they was trying to recruit her. She’s got a lot going on, we’re going to talk about it on this podcast… ‘Cause this is necessary. I think them motherf***ers was trying to recruit her… They kept calling her, remember? ‘Pull up to the birthday party, come over here and dance on Caresha.’ Remember that? I feel like they was trying to recruit that baby.”

There is a video Rock shared months ago where she shared a video of Diddy showing her “love.”

However, Saffold said there was a nefarious reason for the random invitations by Diddy and Caresha for her to “pull up and dance on Caresha.”

“They DM’ed that b***tch. I gotta have a podcast, I gotta get this sh*t on the table. can’t nobody get it on the table like my nose a**…Tell me if I’m lying,” Saffold added.

Rock has not reacted to Saffold’s claim.

Separately, Yung Miami has also denied the claim that she was a drug trafficker for Diddy. On Thursday night, as Jones’s lawsuit claims, she shared screenshots of photos in her phone with her location showing she was in New York rather than Virginia with Diddy.