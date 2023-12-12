Rapper Bia Speak After Being Declared Dead On Google: ‘I’m still ALIVE’

Rapper Bia is trolling her haters online after a notification on Google was updated to say she passed away on December 10.

The update comes up when fans look up her name on Wikipedia. The site says that Bia, whose real name is Bianca Miquela Landrau, died in New York on December 10, 2023. Many of her fans rushed to Twitter to ask the “London” rapper if she was ok. “@biabia r u okk?” a fan tweeted at her.

Bia also replied with a video confirmation that she was alive and kicked. Showing off her natural hair slicked back by a headband and a fresh face of natural-looking make-up, the rapper smirked and danced to a TikTok sound, “I’m still alive.”

“I’m still ALIVE! SH**TIN MEEEE,” she tweeted.

In several other tweets, she added, “First of all I’m immortal sooo,” and shared a message of gratitude in another, “GOD IS GREAT! THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU.”

Fans also reacted to the video, with some breathing a sigh of relief while others shared that they wanted to see her in person. “I don’t believe this go live bestie I need extra confirmation,” one fan said. “Now why is people playing with death like that!!! Who would do that shi.. Sorry Bia glad you’re here,” another said. “Thank God!! I was like I know this has to be fake, but my girl Bia better not have left us!!” another said.

I’m still ALIVE !!!! SHITTIN MEEEE pic.twitter.com/gaKHq28Thz — BIA (@BIABIA) December 11, 2023

first of all I’m immortal sooo — BIA (@BIABIA) December 11, 2023

BIA IS DEAD ??

What is Google doing chile ?? pic.twitter.com/KN4hjbdKDt — Nicki Minaj Updates (@MinajUpdatess) December 10, 2023

Fans also shared that Wikipedia had updated Eminem’s page to say that he was also dead, with the date of death as December 10th. It’s obviously a cruel prank, as Eminem is alive and well. However, it seems that pranksters are targeting open-source sites like Wikipedia and editing the information.

The 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bianca Landrau, is currently enjoying some success with the release of her new EP, Really Her, in July of this year. This year, Bia also link up with Timbaland on the single “I’m That Bitch” before dropping “Both” with Tiesto and 21 Savage.