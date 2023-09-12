Shenseea Red Hot At The MTV VMAs Hosted By Nicki Minaj

Shenseea reveals she will be a presenter at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The Jamaican singer has had a busy past few weeks with appearances at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, New York Fashion Week, and now at the MTV VMAs, where she is set to present an award. This year’s show will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and is being hosted by Nicki Minaj.

While Taylor Swift is going into the awards show with the most nominations, Diddy is set to receive the Global Icon Award, while Shakira will be awarded the covetous Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Aside from Shenseea, other presenters include Ice Spice, GloRilla, Chloe Bailey, Ashanti, Timbaland, Rita Ora, and more. Diversity is a big part of this year’s MTV VMAs, with artists from the United States, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, Barbados, and more countries set to perform.

Outside of taking on hosting duties at the 40th annual MTV VMAs, Shenseea is working on her sophomore album, set for release sometime later this year or early next year. She will be releasing her new single off the project, “Waistline,” this Friday, September 15. Last week, she gave fans a teaser of the song, saying she can’t wait to release it. In July this year she revealed that the yet to be titled album is eighty percent done but declined to give a release date except to say that it’s coming soon.

Nevertheless, judging from the initial reactions from her fans to her new song’s preview, it’s shaping up to be another hit under her belt.

The Jamaican artist hit up Tommy Hilfiger event yesterday at New York Fashion Week, showing off her toned abs and wide hips. “Thank you for the coolest fit Tommy Hilfiger,” she wrote.