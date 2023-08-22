Chris Brown Is All Smiles After Arriving In Jamaica For Big Performance

American Grammy-winning artist Chris Brown has landed in Jamaica ahead of his much-anticipated “Under the Influence” tour performance at BZR weekend.

BZR weekend encompasses five (5) events set to take place this weekend and end on August 27th, with Chris Brown closing out the weekend. “Thank y’all for having me back, I appreciate y’all,” Chris Brown told media operatives as he exited the airport on Monday night after arriving on a private flight.

Some of Jamaica’s biggest artists, including Teejay, Ding Dong, Byron Messia, Aidonia, and others, are set to open for Brown, who returns to Jamaica for the first time in over ten years.

“Jamaica, I’m here man. I’m excited,” Brown said in a video posted by BZR.

Sean Kingston will also be on stage ahead of Brown’s headlining performance. “Jamaica wah gwan. Mi ah come home,” the artiste said in a video posted by BZR weekend.

“I’m coming to co-headline with my brother Chris Breezy and we turning it up…it’s gonna be beautiful vibes so I’m looking forward to it. I’m coming home, it’s gonna be a movie, performing all the hits,” he added.

The event is being hosted by the organizers of BZR weekend in collaboration with Jamaican entertainment company Solid Agency by Sharon Brown Burke. Updates by BZR showed the venue being decorated and a stage being set up days before the event.

Tickets for the Chris Brown event are currently on sale, with students being offered a special discount with Bleacher’s price set at U$25, VIP/Blue U$100, and VIP Green at U$200.

The party promoters also announced that they booked Jada Kingdom to host a premier breakfast party, Rise and Toast, set for Saturday, August 26th, at the Grand Hotel Excelsior located in Port Royal. The event cost is US$60.