YNW Melly Trial: Most Jurors Vote Guilty, One Female Juror Hold Out Led To Mistrial

An ex-juror from the YNW Melly trial is speaking about the deliberations by jurors and says that the majority of them wanted to convict the rapper.

The Florida rapper’s trial ended in a mistrial, and his second trial is set to begin in October. However, the unnamed former juror is blasting what he calls a “manipulative” juror who believed from the start that the rapper was not guilty and convinced others that he should not be found guilty.

Jamell Demons, better known as YNW Melly, is currently in custody over the deaths of his friends Christopher “Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “Sakchaser” Williams. Melly was facing the death penalty if he was convicted by the death-qualified jury. His lawyers will appear in court this week, possibly seeking a bond application.

According to Local 10 News, a former juror has expressed dissatisfaction with how the trial ended, noting that the majority of the jury voted for the rapper to be found guilty.

“From day one, she had issues with the foreperson selected, at one point crossing her arms and saying she was ‘Done!’ When another juror asked to not shut down and set her feelings aside, she exploded … She was explosive, manipulative, she was rude, she yelled insults at anyone who had a different opinion,” the former juror said adding that she was there to cause chaos.

The former juror speculated that the woman’s position may have been influenced by her interactions with the justice system, and she might have family who were convicted by the state.

According to him, before the jury sent the judge a note about what happens if there is a possible deadlock, most of the jurors were already convinced of his guilt, with 11 jurors saying guilty but one juror saying not guilty.

On the last day of the trial, she managed to convince two other jurors to be on her side.

The former juror described the reaction of the rest of the jurors who wanted the rapper convicted as “shaking”’.

In the meantime, the juror also disputed Melly’s mother’s claim that the jury had nine people who wanted to acquit the rapper.

“That’s just not true. I don’t want someone out there changing my vote. You tell a lie enough and it becomes the truth.”